Inside The Warriors

LeBron James, Matt Barnes React to Caitlin Clark's Post After Fever-Liberty

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had a dominant performance against the New York Liberty that garnered some star reactions

Logan Struck

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and making her first All-Star and All-WNBA appearance, Caitlin Clark came into her sophomore campaign well-rested and on a mission.

In her first four games of the season, Clark averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, but suffered an injury that would hold her out for the next five contests.

However, Clark finally returned to action on Saturday and certainly made her presence known. The Indiana Fever handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the season in a 102-88 win, and Clark showed out.

In 31 minutes, Clark dropped 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists on 11-20 shooting from the field and 7-14 from three-point range. Clark made a statement in her first game back, reminding everyone why she could be on her way to winning MVP at just 23 years old.

After the huge win, Clark took to Instagram to share a victory post.

"good to be back🫶🏻💫," Clark captioned the post.

Many athletes from different sports reacted to Clark's post, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes, representing the NBA in her star-studded comment section.

LeBron James: "Welcome back!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

Matt Barnes: "Killer!!"

Aliyah Boston: "Missed you babes🤍glad ur back"

Gabbie Marshall: "Back n better than ever ❤️‍🔥"

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22)
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pat McAfee: "#DAWG"

Min Woo Lee: "unlimited range 🫡😮‍💨"

Noah Fant: "ELITE ‼️"

Geno Stone: "You litttt 🔥"

Clark has become one of the world's biggest basketball stars, and her dominant performance on Saturday showed exactly why.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News