LeBron James, Matt Barnes React to Caitlin Clark's Post After Fever-Liberty
After winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and making her first All-Star and All-WNBA appearance, Caitlin Clark came into her sophomore campaign well-rested and on a mission.
In her first four games of the season, Clark averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, but suffered an injury that would hold her out for the next five contests.
However, Clark finally returned to action on Saturday and certainly made her presence known. The Indiana Fever handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the season in a 102-88 win, and Clark showed out.
In 31 minutes, Clark dropped 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists on 11-20 shooting from the field and 7-14 from three-point range. Clark made a statement in her first game back, reminding everyone why she could be on her way to winning MVP at just 23 years old.
After the huge win, Clark took to Instagram to share a victory post.
"good to be back🫶🏻💫," Clark captioned the post.
Many athletes from different sports reacted to Clark's post, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes, representing the NBA in her star-studded comment section.
LeBron James: "Welcome back!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"
Matt Barnes: "Killer!!"
Aliyah Boston: "Missed you babes🤍glad ur back"
Gabbie Marshall: "Back n better than ever ❤️🔥"
Pat McAfee: "#DAWG"
Min Woo Lee: "unlimited range 🫡😮💨"
Noah Fant: "ELITE ‼️"
Geno Stone: "You litttt 🔥"
Clark has become one of the world's biggest basketball stars, and her dominant performance on Saturday showed exactly why.