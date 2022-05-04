LeBron James Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Monster Dunk

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are amidst a crucial Game 2 that could shift the tide for the entire series. Should the Warriors win, they would take a 2-0 lead back home, with a chance to make quick work of the Grizzlies. Should Memphis answer back, the series would be tied at 1-1, making it anybody's series.

This game began chippy, with Dillon Brooks being ejected for a flagrant 2 foul just minutes into the first quarter. The intensity only picked up from there, with both sides playing with a heightened sense of urgency. Andrew Wiggins, who has experienced an up and down postseason, threw down a ferocious dunk in the 2nd quarter that had the NBA world buzzing.

This was undeniably a momentum play for the Warriors, who are battling a determined Grizzlies team with the backing of their home crowd. The dunk was so impressive, the even LeBron James took to Twitter to share his reaction:

With LeBron's Lakers missing the playoffs, he has been enjoying these games as a fan. While he has declared to never miss the playoffs again, he has taken this time to spectate and appreciate some of the talent that is still alive in this year's postseason. While LeBron and the Warriors have had some incredible battles over the years, the Lakers star is enjoying what he's seeing from Andrew Wiggins and this Golden State team.

