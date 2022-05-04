Skip to main content
LeBron James Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Monster Dunk

LeBron James Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Monster Dunk

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James appreciated this slam from Wiggins

Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James appreciated this slam from Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are amidst a crucial Game 2 that could shift the tide for the entire series. Should the Warriors win, they would take a 2-0 lead back home, with a chance to make quick work of the Grizzlies. Should Memphis answer back, the series would be tied at 1-1, making it anybody's series.

This game began chippy, with Dillon Brooks being ejected for a flagrant 2 foul just minutes into the first quarter. The intensity only picked up from there, with both sides playing with a heightened sense of urgency. Andrew Wiggins, who has experienced an up and down postseason, threw down a ferocious dunk in the 2nd quarter that had the NBA world buzzing.

This was undeniably a momentum play for the Warriors, who are battling a determined Grizzlies team with the backing of their home crowd. The dunk was so impressive, the even LeBron James took to Twitter to share his reaction:

With LeBron's Lakers missing the playoffs, he has been enjoying these games as a fan. While he has declared to never miss the playoffs again, he has taken this time to spectate and appreciate some of the talent that is still alive in this year's postseason. While LeBron and the Warriors have had some incredible battles over the years, the Lakers star is enjoying what he's seeing from Andrew Wiggins and this Golden State team.

Steph Curry Reacts to Thrilling Game One Win

NBA Players React to Draymond Green's Ejection

Draymond Green Shares First Post After Ejection

Andrew-Wiggins-LeBron-James-Getty
News

LeBron James Reacts to Andrew Wiggins' Monster Dunk

By Joey Linn2 minutes ago
USATSI_18187643_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 2

By Farbod Esnaashari5 hours ago
17077130
News

Desmond Bane's Updated Injury Status For Game Two

By Joey LinnMay 2, 2022
1394853213.0
News

Klay Thompson's Updated Injury Status For Game Two

By Joey LinnMay 2, 2022
7b5b8f41eea141eaa0b1f47ce4596bb5
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Brandon Clarke's Comments

By Joey LinnMay 2, 2022
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Offers His Thoughts on Flagrant 2 Call Vs. Memphis

By C.J. PetersonMay 1, 2022
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Breaks Down Final Sequence in Game 1 Win

By C.J. PetersonMay 1, 2022
16514427025876
News

Brandon Clarke: Draymond Green's Foul 'Not Surprising'

By Joey LinnMay 1, 2022
f5588-16474616651979-1920
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Ejection

By Joey LinnMay 1, 2022