LeBron James Reacts to Steve Kerr's Massive Kevin Durant Statement
Even though LeBron James and Kevin Durant have never been teammates, the two have a massive respect for one another over years of battles in the NBA Finals and playing together in the Olympics.
While Durant doesn't necessarily get the respect he deserves as an NBA player, he gets some of the utmost respect as an Olympic player. Many consider either Durant or Carmelo Anthony as the greatest Olympic player of all time, among those is Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
During Netflix's 'Court of Gold' documentary, Kerr called Durant the greatest men's Olympic player of all time. It was a statement that LeBron James agreed with.
"Facts!!!!!!!!!!!," LeBron said on Instagram.
Through five different Olympics, Durant averaged 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals on 56/53/88 shooting from the field. Durant's ability to score the basketball is unparalleled in the Olympics as he's won four different Gold Medals from 2012 to 2024, and an additional Gold Medal in the 2010 FIBA World Cup.
In 2024, Durant became the first player to win four Gold Medals in men's Olympic basketbal history.
“A lot of bulls--t happens in our country," Durant said in 2024 to Mike Finger of The San Antonio Express-News, discussing the USA's patriotism. "But a lot of great things happen, too.”
For now, Durant has bigger issues to worry about with the Phoenix Suns.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball