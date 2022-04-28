LeBron James Reacts to Warriors Eliminating Nuggets

It took a significant amount of effort down the stretch, but the Golden State Warriors finished Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in five games. The reigning MVP gave them a run down the stret of Game 5, but Steph Curry's brilliance alongside the unexpected contributions from Gary Payton II were enough to secure the win. The Warriors will now await the outcome of Memphis vs. Minnesota to find out who their next opponent would be.

As previously mentioned, Gary Payton II was crucial down the stretch for Golden State, hitting big time shots in the 4th quarter. After his last three, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out this Tweet:

Gary Payton Sr. was in the building for his son's big time performance, and had to be thrilled watching him contribute down the stretch like that. The Warriors almost did not bring him aboard, as it came down to a decision between Payton or Avery Bradley. The team ultimately chose GP2, and it has proven to be the clear cut right decision.

With the Warriors able to wrap their series up in five games, the team will now get the luxury of additional rest while the Timberwolves and Grizzlies are going to at least six games. The winner of that series will take on Golden State in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

