LeBron James Shares Hilarious Reaction to Viral Steph Curry Celebration

Steph Curry put every opponent to sleep during the 2022 playoffs. Eliminating anyone in his way, Steph took home his fourth ring and first Finals MVP award. Throughout the playoffs, Steph pulled out a "Night Night" celebration whenever he was on the verge of eliminating his opponent. The celebration has since caught on, being featured across sports everywhere, both professionally and at the youth level.

A recent iteration of Steph's celebration went viral, when a young hooper took it to new heights. Rather than just making the "Night Night" gesture, this player splashed a baseline jumper and then quite literally went to sleep on the court:

While Steph admits the celebration was not premeditated, but rather something that came to his mind on the spot during the playoffs, it has become incredibly popular across sports everywhere. Steph shared his reaction to the viral video, which generated a response from LeBron James shortly after:

Rivals on the court, Steph and LeBron have shown a lot of respect for one another off the court in recent years. While their paths have not crossed in the playoffs since 2018, their rivalry defined the 2010's in many ways, facing off in the Finals each year from 2015-2018. While their two teams are currently on different trajectories, with Golden State fresh off a championship, and the Lakers having just missed the playoffs, there is some hope that a rivalry can be reignited with some offseason moves for the Lakers.

For now, LeBron is enjoying Steph's celebration taking the sports world by storm.

