LeBron James Shares Honest Steph Curry Message After USA vs. Canada
USA Basketball played their first exhibition game before the Paris Olympics, defeating Canada on Wednesday night by a final score of 86-72. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry finished with 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds on 3/6 from deep, helping lead Team USA to victory as the starting point guard.
Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Curry was asked what he liked about the way Team USA came together late in the game, and reiterated something Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also spoke about.
"The things we can control," Curry said. "Our effort, our intensity, physicality. We've been talking about it since day one. Like LeBron said, we can work out the kinks and timing on offense, but if we compete like that and commit to playing defense, we'll be fine against anyone."
James was asked about playing with Curry, and said, "Just two guys - we love to play the game of basketball. Try to share to each other. I missed him in the first half on a wide-open three that I threw out of bounds, but he was able to connect with me on the lob. It's fun. We play the game at a high level, but more importantly we play the game that we love the right way, and that's the result of it."
Excited about throwing down a lob from Curry, James spoke in what it is like being out there with the Warriors star.
