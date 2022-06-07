LeBron James Would Join Warriors Over Other Playoff Teams

Skip to main content
In a trailer for an upcoming episode of The Shop, LeBron James named the Golden State Warriors as the one team he would like to play with out of the remaining playoff teams. It is currently unclear when the episode was recorded, and who those remaining teams were at the time, but the Warriors were LeBron's answer.

Outside of some fun moments during All-Star Games, LeBron James and Steph Curry have always been opponents, primarily on the game's biggest stage. Their rivalry defined the 2010's in many ways, with both players having to go through the other in order to add championships to their all-time resumes. While that competitive rivalry will always exist, LeBron has been very complimentary of Steph recently.

On another episode of The Shop, LeBron named Steph as the one current player he would like to play with before his career ends, adding some additional context into his recent comments about the Warriors. LeBron also has a close relationship with Draymond Green, as the two players now share the same agency.

For NBA fans who followed the league from 2015-2018, it does feel strange to see LeBron James speak this way about the Golden State Warriors; however, there has always been a mutual respect of greatness that existed on both sides of that rivalry. The latest representation of this came from LeBron.

