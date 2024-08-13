LeBron James' Honest Statement on Playing With Steph Curry
LeBron James and Steph Curry have never teamed up in the NBA, but the 2024 Paris Olympics were the first time fans had seen them playing meaningful minutes together, and it did not disappoint. It was a partnership that LeBron James and Steph Curry enjoyed just as much as the NBA fans watching.
During an interview with BasketNews and Olympics media, LeBron James opened up on how it felt to finally play with Steph Curry on the same team outside of the All-Star game.
"I've seen it before. In different uniforms. It's good to be on his side," James said.
The way Steph Curry plays on the basketball court is absolutely mesmerizing. He has a way of capturing the attention of people in a way that other players can't, and it's a feature that even LeBron James couldn't deny.
"You just marvel at his talent," James said. "Obviously, I've seen it before, you know, on the opposite side. But having him on your side, you just try to get stops and figure out other ways on the other end, but keep finding him, keep getting him the ball."
Years ago, the idea of LeBron James and Steph Curry playing on the same team in the NBA seemed impossible. Now, LeBron James is 39 years old and Steph Curry is 36 years old, and the idea of them playing together doesn't seem so farfetched. What will be most interesting, is which of the two would be willing to leave their respective teams to make it happen, and that honestly should be on LeBron.
