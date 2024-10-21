Legendary Basketball Coach Makes Strong Moses Moody Statement
If there's one player on the Golden State Warriors who has shown tremendous patience throughout the past three seasons, it's Moses Moody. The guard hasn't received steady minutes throughout his tenure but has still remained vigilant in his workouts.
Moody's patience has earned the respect of not only Warriors fans but legendary NCAA coach John Calipari. The college coach shared his praise for Moody on social media.
"I remember how talented Moses Moody was when we played but reading his story about waiting his turn and being prepared for his opportunity tells me even more about the type of person and competitor that he is," Calipari said. "Preparing for an opportunity that MAY NOT COME is a special skill and sets players apart."
In six preseason games, Moses Moody averaged 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 46/39/95 shooting from the field. Throughout his three seasons on the Warriors, Moody has never averaged more than 17.5 minutes a game. Regardless, he's remained a total professional.
“I didn’t play as much as I wanted to last year, so I obviously wasn’t in a place to where I needed to be,” Moody said last week. “Over the summer, I put a lot of work in on the small things, the details. That’s just my mentality of it. I’m not even necessarily looking for the gratification this early. But I did the work, so it’ll show.”
Warriors coach Steve Kerr knows that Moses Moody is worthy of a rotation spot on the team. Unfortunately, Kerr will have a plethora of egos to manage next season as he figures out how to distribute minutes.
