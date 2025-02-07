Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on Criticism Before Warriors-Lakers
The NBA trade deadline was arguably the most entertaining in NBA history, with multiple former and current All-Stars switching teams and plenty of draft picks being exchanged as well. However, no move was bigger than the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks agreeing to a three-team deal to send Luka Doncic to the Lakers.
While many people denied the trade at first on social media, given how crazy it was, reality began to set in as reasons were revealed why Dallas did the deal. Citing reasoning being the lack of faith the Mavericks had in Doncic's conditioning, the point guard addressed those matters with Jared Greenberg ahead of Thursday's contest against the Golden State Warriors.
"I've been questioned many, many times in my life," Doncic shared. "Just another motive to be more prepared for myself and just take another road. I've been questioned a lot, so I'm used to it. It's a job, it's a business, and I'm just happy to be here."
Given Doncic's accomplishments as a five-time All-NBA First Team member and leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, there's no doubt the Dallas front office had concerns. Regardless, talents like Doncic don't come around often.
While he's been held to just 22 games this season, Doncic has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in those contests. Even though the Lakers don't have him against the Warriors on Thursday night, his debut will have all eyes on him when it occurs.
