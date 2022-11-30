Luka Doncic Makes History vs. Golden State Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks won a thriller vs. the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, and Luka Doncic made some history. Tying Dirk Nowitzki with his 20th career 40-point game, Doncic moved into a tie with Dirk for the second-most 40-point games in Dallas Mavericks history.

Doing it at such a young age, Doncic will shatter that record by the time his Mavericks career is over, as he is already closing in on the lead. He finished this game with 41 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, out-dueling superstar point guard Steph Curry who finished with 32 points himself.

Doncic has been great this year, but his Mavericks teammates have not been. The Mavericks are now an even .500 on the season, and hope a big win like this can start a stretch of good play. Having faced the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals last season, Dallas expects to contend in the West, and will need to turn in more performances like this one going forward.

For the Warriors, this was a very winnable game. Some mistakes down the stretch cost them, and even despite those mistakes, Klay Thompson had a clean look at a game tying three at the buzzer. Thompson's three was ultimately short, and the Warriors fell to the Mavericks by a final score of 116-113.

The Warriors will look to bounce back when they play the Bulls on Friday.

