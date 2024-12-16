Inside The Warriors

Luka Doncic Makes NBA History in Warriors-Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made NBA history against the Golden State Warriors.

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors are facing off on Sunday night in a game that was added to the NBA schedule. Following Golden State’s elimination from NBA Cup in the quarterfinals against Houston, this game was scheduled at Chase Center between the Warriors and Mavericks.

Any game against Luka Doncic is difficult, but the Mavericks superstar was on another level in the first half of this contest. Despite Golden State making a franchise record 18 threes in the first half, Dallas took an 81-74 lead into the break behind 28 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds from Doncic.

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This first half performance from Doncic made history. With 28 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds, the Mavericks superstar joined himself as the only other player to record that line in a half since the NBA began tracking such data in 1996 (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead and Mavericks PR).

The other time Doncic achieved this line in a half came on December 6, 2023 against the Utah Jazz. Doncic achieved a triple-double in the first half of that game, tallying 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists entering halftime.

This historic achievement for Doncic is incredible enough, but the fact that he has done it twice now makes it even more impressive. Doncic entered this game averaging 28.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on the season. He reached those averages in just one half of play against Golden State.

