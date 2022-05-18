Skip to main content
Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings on Draymond Green

Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings on Draymond Green

Luka has a lot of respect for Draymond and the Warriors

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka has a lot of respect for Draymond and the Warriors

Despite being in just his 4th season, Luka Doncic backs down from no one. The young superstar has solidified himself as not only one of the best players in the league, but also one of the most confident. The nature of his game, along with his mentality, often brings out an edge that few across the league possess. One player who also has this edge, is Luka's WCF opponent Draymond Green.

When asked about Draymond, specifically the 4-time All-Star's trash talking, Luka Doncic said, "I have so much respect for Draymond, man... Obviously Klay and Steph you know incredible offensive guys, but I think the key to the Warriors team is Draymond. He is just so unbelievable, and I really respect everything he does."

Luka continued, saying that "[Draymond] impacts the game in every other way, I really have a lot of respect for this guy." When reminded that the initial question was about trash talk, Luka laughed and said, "You never hear me trash talking in the media. But obviously we're gonna have some words, that's the fun about the game. I love that part."

Rather than leaning into his trash talking edge, Luka chose to compliment Draymond and the Warriors, opting to save the trash talk for the court. While some words will likely be exchanged at some point, the respect level for Draymond remains high from Luka Doncic.

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7

usatsi_15567051
News

Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings on Draymond Green

By Joey Linn25 seconds ago
Warriors-Mavericks-Basketba2-e1547467133165
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

By Joey Linn54 minutes ago
1318982135.0
News

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
Feb 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 110-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Otto Porter Jr. Probable For Game One

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17847106_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Officially Facing Mavericks in Conference Finals

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18265662_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Dismisses Dillon Brooks' 'Dynasty' Comments

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 14, 2022
hi-res-414bdf633bfea4dccd2b56b5dbeb336f_crop_north
News

Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7

By Joey LinnMay 14, 2022
ja-morant-game-2
News

Ja Morant Fires Back at Jonathan Kuminga's Postgame Tweet

By Joey LinnMay 14, 2022
ratio3x2_1800
News

Steph Curry Reveals Honest Feelings on Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey LinnMay 14, 2022