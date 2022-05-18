Luka Doncic Reveals True Feelings on Draymond Green

Despite being in just his 4th season, Luka Doncic backs down from no one. The young superstar has solidified himself as not only one of the best players in the league, but also one of the most confident. The nature of his game, along with his mentality, often brings out an edge that few across the league possess. One player who also has this edge, is Luka's WCF opponent Draymond Green.

When asked about Draymond, specifically the 4-time All-Star's trash talking, Luka Doncic said, "I have so much respect for Draymond, man... Obviously Klay and Steph you know incredible offensive guys, but I think the key to the Warriors team is Draymond. He is just so unbelievable, and I really respect everything he does."

Luka continued, saying that "[Draymond] impacts the game in every other way, I really have a lot of respect for this guy." When reminded that the initial question was about trash talk, Luka laughed and said, "You never hear me trash talking in the media. But obviously we're gonna have some words, that's the fun about the game. I love that part."

Rather than leaning into his trash talking edge, Luka chose to compliment Draymond and the Warriors, opting to save the trash talk for the court. While some words will likely be exchanged at some point, the respect level for Draymond remains high from Luka Doncic.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Luka Doncic's Game 7 Performance

LeBron James Shares High Praise For Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7