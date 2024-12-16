Luka Doncic’s Honest Statement After Warriors-Mavericks
If you go back ten years ago to the 2014-15 season, NBA teams on average were attempting 22.4 threes per game, with only four players attempting seven or more per game. Today in the 2024-25 season, teams are attempting 37.5 threes per game, while 34 players are attempting seven or more threes per game.
In Sunday's contest between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, the two teams combined for 48 made threes while the Mavericks got the best of the Warriors 143-133. In an offensive showing that saw seven players score 20 or more points and Luka Doncic finish with a 45-point triple-double, it shows just how much the NBA has changed over the years.
Doncic shared his thoughts about the combined historic performance postgame.
"No team could miss," Doncic said in regard to the 276 combined point total. Not only did the two sides combine for 48 made threes, but both teams shot at least 50% from three (50.0% for GSW and 51.2% for DAL).
The 133 team points mark is the second-highest total for the Warriors all season, with their highest coming in their season debut when they scored 140 points in a win against the Portland Trailblazers. It's also a 43-point difference from their last matchup, where they only managed 90 points in their loss to the Houston Rockets.
While scoring surely wasn't the problem tonight, Golden State will be adding more offensive production to their lineup as early as Thursday when newly-acquired guard Dennis Schroder joins the team with his 18.4 points per game average for their contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.
