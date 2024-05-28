Major Bronny James, Golden State Warriors News Announced

Inside The Warriors

May 14, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Bronny James talks to the media during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
It was reported on Tuesday by NBA insider Shams Charania during an episode of FanDuel's Run it Back show that NBA Draft prospect Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has over 10 pre-draft workout invites, but will only be attending a couple of them.

"Bronny James has over 10 workout invites during the pre-draft process, but I’m told he’s only going to visit a couple of those, and that’s going to include the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns," Charania reported. "The Suns have the No. 22 overall pick in the draft, he's under consideration there, among obviously a lot of players... There's only gonna be a couple teams - two, three teams that Bronny James visits. The Lakers and Suns, interestingly, are among the two teams."

This report received an update on Tuesday afternoon, when Jason Dumas of KRON4 News reported that the Golden State Warriors are not among the 10 teams that have extended a workout invite to Bronny James. The Warriors have the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, having lost their first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers as a result of the lottery's outcome.

Golden State's draft position could be the biggest reason why they have not extended a workout invite to Bronny James, because while the former USC guard could certainly fall to the second round, it seems unlikely he would fall all the way to 52nd.

