Breaking: Major Joel Embiid Injury Announcement Before Warriors-76ers
For weeks, NBA fans have said that it's time for the Philadelphia 76ers to call their season a wrap and shut down Joel Embiid.
After weeks of waiting, it looks like that moment has finally come.
The Philadelphia 76ers have officially announced that Joel Embiid is out for the 2024-25 NBA season.
"The Philadelphia 76er and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top sspecialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee. After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.
We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The Team and specials will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance."
The 2024-25 NBA season is one that has seemed snake-bitten for the Philadelphia 76ers from day one. From the early beginnings, the team dealt with long-term injuries to Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. Philadelphia had expectations for winning an NBA championship this season, but it looks like they won't even make the playoffs.
Through 19 games this season, Embiid averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 44/30/88 shooting from the field. While Embiid's numbers may sound good for any other superstar, they're a colossal disappointment for what Embiid is capable of.
Just last season, Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 53/39/88 shooting from the field.
It remains to be seen if the Philadelphia 76ers also shut down Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. The team faces off against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
