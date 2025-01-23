Major NBA Trade Idea Sends Lakers Star Anthony Davis to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are two teams in need of a shake-up. While the Lakers aren't in as dire of a situation as the Warriors are, neither team is in a serious spot to contend for an NBA championship.
The dream trade that everyone wants to see is Steph Curry team up with LeBron James, but Bill Simmons from The Ringer has a different idea in mind. An idea that sends Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors for a plethora of players.
Warriors receive: Anthony Davis
Lakers receive: Draymond Green, Dennis Schroder, Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2025 1st round pick, 2027 1st round pick, 2029 pick swap
In all honesty, it's a trade that makes very little sense for the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis is supposed to be the future of the Lakers, and the team shouldn't be left to just a 40-year-old LeBron James.
For the Warriors, pairing Anthony Davis with Steph Curry is a duo that could yield great results. Losing Draymond Green could potentially be disastrous for them, but the team would have a legitimate one-two punch with Curry and Davis.
The biggest question looming for the Warriors is if they're actually going to trade Jonathan Kuminga. The organization has refused to trade him for both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen already.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement