Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
How the Golden State Warriors approach this offseason will say a lot about what their true intentions are for next season. While the organization has continued to state their goal is building a championship contender around Steph Curry, this current roster is incredibly far from that.
While the path to building a contender again in Golden State doesn’t necessarily have to include breaking up the trio of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Thompson’s free agency is far from predictable at this point.
In a recent report, Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote, “There isn’t anything imminent or even deep in the works, but transaction days are fast approaching. Indications remain that the Warriors’ front office intends to be aggressive and willing to shake up the core, feeling that this group was given a chance to stick together this past trade deadline and it didn’t even result in a playoff berth.”
While this doesn’t mean the Warriors will be breaking up their core trio, it seems the organization is willing to do whatever is needed to build best possible roster. The duo of Curry and Green is essentially guaranteed to remain together in Golden State next season, but the future of Thompson seems to be dependent on what he is willing to re-sign for.
Having spent some time last season coming off the bench, Thompson had some big moments for the Warriors in his new role, but also had some very low moments as well. All of these will seemingly be factored into contract discussions this summer.
