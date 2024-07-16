Major Update on Lauri Markkanen Trade to Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have spent nearly all summer trying to acquire two major stars: Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. After striking out on Paul George, the Warriors have spent weeks focusing on Markkanen, but it seems like the Utah Jazz want some important names in the deal.
Shams Charania from The Athletic was a guest on SiriusXM NBA Radio, where he revealed the latest update on Lauri Markkanen getting traded to the Golden State Warriors. It turns out, the Utah Jazz are actually very interested in Brandin Podziemski and want multiple first-round picks.
"I don't think [the Jazz] want to move Lauri Markkanen," Charania said. "But if the Golden State Warriors put in a Brandin Podziemski and from what I'm told, three first-round picks, three or four unprotected pick swaps, three or four second-round picks..."
While many believed Jonathan Kuminga would be the focal point of a deal for Markkanen, it's looking like the Jazz are far more focused on Brandin Podziemski. Utah has done a great job of getting more out of their players in trades than any other team, so they're likely going to ask for both Podziemski and picks.
"Kuminga is a name but I think, for everything I'm told, the Jazz are more focused on Brandin Podziemski and his inclusion in the deal," Charania said. "All the picks being in the deal. And I think from the Warriors perspective, it's Podziemski, but then there's not all the picks and if it's all the picks, then there's not going to be a Podziemski."
The Utah Jazz know they have all the leverage in the world when it comes to this Lauri Markkanen trade. The Golden State Warriors desperately need to put a competitive team around Steph Curry's final years, but the Utah Jazz are also very comfortable with extending Lauri Markkanen.
"And so this could be a back and forth, but both sides are kind of entrenched right now at where they're at, saying nothing is going to change," Charania said. "So only time will tell. But I think the Jazz are very comfortable with extending Lauri Markkanen."
Only time will tell if the Warriors can acquire Lauri Markkanen, but they certainly need him.
