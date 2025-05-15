Massive Report on Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Golden State Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga didn't have a spectacular first two seasons in the NBA. The Congolese forward contributed to the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship run, but really didn't take off until year three.
Last season, Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. This season, he's done more of the same when on the court, putting up 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
The key words are 'when on the court,' because Kuminga's minutes dipped tremendously when the Warriors made the blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler. It was tough to find the 22-year-old playing time alongside Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green. However, due to Curry's injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Kuminga got big minutes throughout the second round.
Although he put up 20.8 points per game in round two, it doesn't look like Kuminga will be back next season. He's set to enter restricted free agency this offseason, and according to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Kuminga and Golden State are expected to look toward a sign-and-trade.
"Lacob’s loyalty to Kuminga is well-known," Slater and Thompson wrote. "He was an influential voice in the 2021 NBA Draft choice and has remained a proponent of Kuminga through the highs and lows. It’s nearly impossible to believe Lacob would let Kuminga sign an offer sheet elsewhere and walk away for nothing. A reunion between the sides is still on the table, league sources said.
"But both sides are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios, those sources said, which would open up the market and theoretically give Kuminga the contract and fresh start he’d desire while bringing the Warriors back rotation players of immediate value. The Warriors’ decision-makers believe they need more positional size across the board — center and otherwise."
Kuminga should receive a lucrative contract no matter where he ends up, given his age and production. The 22-year-old could be a major piece for a rebuilding franchise, or a solid contributor on another playoff team, similar to his role with the Warrio
