Michael Malone's Honest Steph Curry Statement After Warriors-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets surprisingly took down the Golden State Warriors 114-105 on Monday night, despite playing without stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
Going into Monday's game, the Warriors won 12 of their previous 14 games, so facing a team without their two best players was expected to be another win. The Nuggets were led by Aaron Gordon with 38 points and Russell Westbrook with a strong triple-double, but their path to success stemmed from slowing down Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
Curry had 20 points, 7 assists, and 7 turnovers on just 6-21 shooting from the field and 4-14 from beyond the arc.
Following the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talked about how they defended Curry and how that helped lead them to an upset road win.
“I thought it was tremendous," Malone said. "To hold him to 6-of-21 and 4-of 14 from the three... We all know that he’s the greatest shooter to ever play this game and whenever you’re going to play the Golden State Warriors, it starts with, how do you stop Steph Curry? And our guys did a really good job of following through in being disciplined with the game plan. It went in our favor tonight."
The Nuggets did their job by slowing Curry down, but the Warriors star was certainly fatigued and was not completely healthy. The Nuggets certainly deserved to win that game, but a healthy Curry is much harder to stop than what the Nuggets dealt with on Monday night.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral