NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game
The Golden State Warriors picked up a very impressive win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. While the defending champions were without reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, they still had Jayson Tatum and several other very talented players from their deep roster.
Golden State was led by Steph Curry who turned in a season-high 27 points in the win. Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield added 16 points a piece, while Lindy Waters III and Jonathan Kuminga were each in double figures off the bench.
Again showing off their depth, the Warriors won this game with a collective effort from up and down their roster.
Because this game went down to the wire, the NBA has released a Last Two Minute Report that explains several calls on non-calls in the final two minutes. While the Last Two Minute Report was mostly clean, it included one big missed call.
According to the NBA, Warriors center Kevon Looney should have been called for a shooting foul against Jayson Tatum with 1:09 remaining in the game.
“Looney (GSW) steps backwards and onto Tatum's (BOS) foot, initiating contact that affects his jump shooting motion,” the NBA wrote.
Tatum was very unhappy with the non-call, slapping his hands at the nearest referee as he ran back up the court. Had this been called correctly, Tatum would have went to the free throw line for two shots and his team trailing 108-104.
Instead, the Warriors secured a rebound that led to Buddy Hield's dagger three on the other end.
There is no way to know if Tatum getting free throws with 1:08 remaining would have changed the game's outcome, but it was undoubtedly a huge miss by the officials.
