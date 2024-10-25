NBA Admits Rare Mistake in Golden State Warriors Game
Last night the Golden State Warriors opened their NBA season against the Portland Trail Blazers in what was a one sided affair in favor of the Warriors. The final score was 139-104, Warriors.
Last night's match was also the Warriors debut of Buddy Hield, who did not disappoint, putting up 22 points on 66% shooting. While Hield was the talk of the game, his new teammate De'Anthony Melton was the subject of a very bizarre admission by the NBA.
In an official announcement, the NBA officially stated that they made an error on one of Melton's free throws, which also changed the game's final score.
"With 2:00 remaining in the third quarter, De Anthony Melton (GSW) was incorrectly credited with two missed free throw attempts, when in fact he made 1-of-2. As a result, the final score has been changed to Golden State 140, Portland 104."
Luckily for the Warriors, this error was nowhere close to changing the outcome of their last game, but it was very strange to see something like this. Fortunately for the Warriors, the error occurred in a game where the scoring margin was so wide it had no impact at all on the final score.
Fans can catch the Warriors in action again Friday the 25th against the Utah Jazz.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France