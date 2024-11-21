NBA Champion Gets Honest on Controversial Draymond Green Moment
Draymond Green's flagrant one foul against Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey continues to be a talking point in the media, especially since it was upgraded from a personal foul following the game. Green has been a controversial player throughout his career that has found himself racking up technical fouls and flagrants, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise.
However when incidents like these happen, similar to when Green got into an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic last season, players and members of the media tend to start throwing around the idea of a suspension for Green to try and stop these incidents from occuring.
On a recent episode of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back", NBA Champion and 10-year veteran Bobby Portis joined the show to discuss Green and his thoughts from a current player's prospective.
"Obviously that's a hostile play, obviously you can't pull anyone down to the ground like that..could've got really ugly," said Portis. "Obviously in that play that's hostile, you can't do that. He's a guy that plays with fire, plays with toughness, and sometimes it can get the best of you."
Portis declined to speak on whether or not the play should result in a suspension for Green, citing that he understands the league factors in multiple elements to determine if a suspension is deemed necessary.
