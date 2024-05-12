Inside The Warriors

NBA Champion Sends Message to Knicks During Game 4 Blowout

The Indiana Pacers blew out the New York Knicks

Joey Linn

May 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) catches the ball
The Indiana Pacers blew out the New York Knicks in Sunday afternoon's Game 4, tying the series at 2-2. The Knicks have been heavily reliant on their top-end rotation players in this series, regularly playing them upwards of 40 minutes. While this blowout was a very bad development for New York, it was an opportunity to scale the minutes of their starters way back in the second half - which NBA champion Nick Young stated on social media:

While this was of course not the plan entering this game for New York, they ended up keeping most of their starters around 30 minutes, with some playing under 25. This series is now tied 2-2, and will head back to New York for a critical Game 5 that will put one team on the brink of elimination, and another within one win of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nick Young has been active on social media throughout this postseason, as the 2018 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors has been sharing his thoughts on the playoffs. Young last played in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets in the 2018-19 season, but his stint there lasted just four games.

This Knicks vs. Pacers series has been a good one, and is now a best of three as the two teams enter Game 5 tied 2-2.

