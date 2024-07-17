NBA Champion Slams Major Bronny James Narrative
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has struggled in his first NBA Summer League action. While there have been flashes of James' athleticism and defensive potential, he has been unable to find his shot. This has led to a lot of criticism, as James enters the league with an unparalleled spotlight for a second round pick.
In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), 12-year NBA veteran Nick Young slammed one of the more prominent Bronny James narratives, pushing back against the idea that he is just a "Three and D" player. Urging James to remain confident, Young expressed belief that his shot will start falling.
Also urging James to play with a unique level of confidence due to his father being LeBron James, the former NBA guard made his opinion on this topic very clear.
Young played 12 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018. While Young only averaged 10.3 minutes per game that postseason, he appeared in 20 playoff games and 80 regular season games. This was Young's last full season in the NBA, as he appeared in just four games for the Denver Nuggets the next season before being waived and never picked up.
Very vocal online when it comes to NBA discourse, Young wants people to know he disagrees with the idea of Bronny James being destined for a specific role. Believing the Lakers guard is capable of more than others have made it seem, Young sent a message of encouragement to the 55th overall pick.
While Young may be right about James being capable of more than a defensive-minded role player, it is certainly not a bad thing to be a defense-first player. This is especially the case for a young player like James, because it is hard to turn a poor defender into a high-level one. As for James, he has already shown impressive ability on the defensive end.
