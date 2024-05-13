Inside The Warriors

NBA Champion Takes Shot at Lakers During Nuggets-Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4

Joey Linn

Apr 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the
Apr 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4, which tied the series at 2-2. Minnesota won the first two games of this series in Denver, and then responded with consecutive losses on their home floor. 

One of the biggest issues for Minnesota in Game 4, was that they did not get much production outside of Anthony Edwards. Finishing with 44 points, Edwards was fantastic for Minnesota in this game, but the lack of production outside of him is certainly concerning for the Timberwolves.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), NBA champion Nick Young took a shot at the Los Angeles Lakers, saying the Timberwolves are beginning to look like them.

The Lakers were of course eliminated by the Nuggets in the opening round, making it consecutive years that Los Angeles was sent home by Denver. Young, who spent time with the Lakers before ultimately winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors, is seeing similarities between Minnesota and Los Angeles. This is not the comparison the Timberwolves want as they head into Game 5 in Denver, and they will try to turn things around before it is too late.

Minnesota has been impressive so far this postseason, and will look to get back to the team they were in their first six games of the playoffs when they went undefeated.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey

Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Warriors vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.