NBA Champion Takes Shot at Lakers During Nuggets-Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4, which tied the series at 2-2. Minnesota won the first two games of this series in Denver, and then responded with consecutive losses on their home floor.
One of the biggest issues for Minnesota in Game 4, was that they did not get much production outside of Anthony Edwards. Finishing with 44 points, Edwards was fantastic for Minnesota in this game, but the lack of production outside of him is certainly concerning for the Timberwolves.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), NBA champion Nick Young took a shot at the Los Angeles Lakers, saying the Timberwolves are beginning to look like them.
The Lakers were of course eliminated by the Nuggets in the opening round, making it consecutive years that Los Angeles was sent home by Denver. Young, who spent time with the Lakers before ultimately winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors, is seeing similarities between Minnesota and Los Angeles. This is not the comparison the Timberwolves want as they head into Game 5 in Denver, and they will try to turn things around before it is too late.
Minnesota has been impressive so far this postseason, and will look to get back to the team they were in their first six games of the playoffs when they went undefeated.
