NBA Championship Contender Potentially Interested in Trade for Warriors Star
The Golden State Warriors have a very tricky scenario on their hands when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga's contract.
It's been widely reported that Kuminga wants a max contract from the Warriors. While there was optimism that the two sides could come to an agreement before the regular season started, the two sides were reportedly far apart. Now, the two sides will have to wait until toward the end of the season.
Jonathan Kuminga is willing to bet on himself, while the Golden State Warriors are willing to let Kuminga prove himself to earn a max contract. While that sounds great, there's also a chance that another team like the Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets can step in.
According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Philadelphia 76ers could be a potential team to snag away Jonathan Kuminga.
“I am not reporting that the Sixers are definitively trying to turn KJ Martin’s contract into Jonathan Kuminga," Fischer said. But if you’re looking at options, if you’re someone who’s advising Kuminga, or if you’re Kuminga himself, and trying to think about who could be a potential suitor for you to reward you with that near max money next year, the Sixers have definitely indicated around the league and behind the scenes that they are willing to pay, add in another piece."
While Fischer isn't guaranteeing that the 76ers will definitely go after Kuminga, he strongly believes that they're a team worth watching. Philadelphia is trying to go all in to keep Joel Embiid happy, and it's clear they're not messing around.
"Just keep Philadelphia in mind for looking at guys like Kuminga who are on rookie deals or potentially up for a big pay day where they know their incumbent team might not be willing to give that top dollar that Philadelphia I think, they were so keen on maximizing flexibility to go after Paul George, they had that had shake, wink-wink with Tyrese Maxey, to keep their cap holds low," Fischer said.
This season will be a very interesting one to monitor for the Golden State Warriors. They will absolutely be a team to watch by the end of the season.