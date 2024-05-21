NBA Executive Proposes Controversial Golden State Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors are expected to explore different trades this summer that help maximize the final years of Steph Curry's stardom. While this is almost certainly Golden State's focus this offseason, one NBA executive reportedly believes they could make a deal with the intention of finding Steph Curry's eventual replacement.
In a recent article, Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports revealed that one Western Conference executive told him the following on Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray:
"Of all the guys they might be able to trade for, he is probably realistic because he does not make a ton of money and they could add him, put him in Chris Paul’s spot, give up two first-round picks and now you’ve gotten some defense in there, you’ve got another scorer in there, you have a guy who make some sense. He’s 6-foot-5, he can guard three spots, he is an OK shooter and he won’t break your bank.”
Where this proposal becomes controversial, is when the exeuctive reportedly told Deveney, "No one is gonna replace Steph. But that team needs to look at everybody they might think of getting and ask, ‘Stephen Curry replacement?’ ‘Stephen Curry replacement?’ If you can bring in Murray, you’ve got a point guard for the next five or 10 years if you want him. That’s a start on replacing him.”
While the Warriors will eventually have someone other than Curry starting at point guard, it's unlikely the organization would even attempt to bring in someone as an eventual "replacement" for the franchise legend.
