NBA Executive: Warriors Should Trade Draymond Green for Pascal Siakam

The Golden State Warriors are in a very interesting spot heading into the trade deadline. On one end, they have moments of looking like championship contenders against the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. On the other end, the team is only .500 and they still have an atrocious road record of 6-18.

For that reason, one NBA executive suggested that the team should make a blockbuster trade of swapping Draymond Green for Pascal Siakam with the Raptors.

The suggestion was revealed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, here is the exact excerpt from his article:

"Siakam is a little more complex at a pricier $35.4 million salary with $38 million due for 2023-24. The Mavericks could be a suitor. One executive suggested the Warriors give up their younger players (James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and/or Moses Moody) along with Draymond Green to the Raptors for Siakam and others."

Warriors receive: Pascal Siakam

Raptors receive: Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody.

It's a very tough call for the Warriors because Draymond Green is a very pivotal asset as a defensive big who can run the fastbreak and also assist as well. Conversely, Draymond Green has literally stated that the writing is on the wall when it comes to his time with the Golden State Warriors. If he plans on leaving at the end of the season, the team should try to make sure they get something in return, especially if a player like Siakam is available.

