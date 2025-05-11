NBA Fans React To Anthony Edwards' Insane Poster in Warriors-Wolves Game 3
The Golden State Warriors did not hit a three-pointer in the first half for the first time since 2007, but got 10 points from Jonathan Kuminga in the first half to lead the team in scoring. The Minnesota Timberwolves had given up multiple leads in the first half of Game 3, with Anthony Edwards scoring only 8 points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Without Edwards' scoring, it was a chore for the Timberwolves to score on the pesky Golden State defense. The Warriors did, however, allow Minnesota to shoot 47% from the field and 60% from three in the first half. Needing some juice, the Timberwolves looked no further than Edwards.
Edwards took matters into his own hands with a monster poster dunk on Warriors' center Kevon Looney, and fans exploded on social media after the eye-popping play.
"Dude jumps like he hates the ground man," exclaimed one fan.
"His poster collection is crazy," said another.
Anthony Edwards has averaged 25.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in seven games so far in the 2025 playoffs and was crucial in their first-round series victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Ant has at least 3 posters a season," one fan replied
"This is the dunk of the playoffs!," another fan said.
Draymond Green ended up fouling out late in the 4th quarter as the Wolves made their run, as Anthony Edwards' massive dunk helped propel the Timberwolves down the stretch.
