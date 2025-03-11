NBA Fans React to Big Jonathan Kuminga Injury News
Since trading for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors have been playing out of their minds. With Butler in the lineup, the Warriors are 12-1, and superstar guard Steph Curry has taken his game to another level.
The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, and they are not even at full strength.
Standout forward Jonathan Kuminga has not played since January 4, missing 31 consecutive games with a sprained ankle. On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania gave a massive update for Kuminga, reporting that he plans to return to the court on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.
In 32 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.9% from the field but was taking his game to the next level before getting hurt. In his 16 games leading up to the injury, Kuminga averaged 20.3 points, including multiple 30+ point performances off the bench.
NBA fans have taken to social media to react to the new report of his long-awaited return.
"Warriors winning it all. It's all over for the league," one fan said.
"The Warriors adding Kuminga to what they’ve got going right now could make them legitimate contenders," another fan said.
"Oh yeah Warriors are dangerous asf if he can fit with Jimmy," a fan replied.
It will be very interesting to see how the Warriors integrate Kuminga into their new-look lineup and how they plan to use him without messing up their hot streak.
