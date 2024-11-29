NBA Fans React to Bradley Beal Injury News Before Warriors vs Suns
After starting the season red-hot, the Phoenix Suns significantly cooled off as they dealt with a plethora of injuries to both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The two recently returned against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they're still being monitored closely by the Suns.
With the Golden State Warriors coming up against the Suns on Saturday, Phoenix will need all the manpower they can get against Curry. Golden State is currently on a three-game losing streak after suffering back-to-back-to-back collapses against the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors.
After the latest update from Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer, it looks like the Warriors will have their hands full with Phoenix as well. After suffering an injury scare against the Nets, the Suns have listed Bradley Beal as probable against the Warriors; both Beal and Durant did mostly everything during Friday's practice.
Suns fans were incredibly relieved by the news, especially after Beal suffered an injury scare in a bad loss to the Nets.
Via @MyNBADrakeBull1: "Good to hear. They need to win this game after that awful game against the Nets. Have to stay healthy too. These injuries can’t happen otherwise we will have a repeat of that disaster when they were already out."
Beal tweaked his left ankle and had left calf tightness in the Suns' loss to the Nets on Wednesday. Fortunately Suns fans don't have to worry about the injury any longer.
Via @jesstopian: "I was so worried about brad after wednesday's game. This is great news"
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns face off at 9:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night.
