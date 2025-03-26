NBA Fans React to Bronny James' Play in Lakers-Warriors G League Game
For the second consecutive night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors G League affiliates went at it. On Monday night, Bronny James led the South Bay Lakers to a win over the Santa Cruz Warriors with a career-high 39 points, and the rookie guard showed out again on the second leg of the back-to-back series.
On Tuesday night, Bronny led the Lakers to a 134-130 win with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists, shooting 5-12 from three-point range.
Bronny has taken his game to another level in the G League recently. The 20-year-old guard is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game this season while shooting 46% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.
Bronny showed out for the second straight night over the Warriors, and fans have taken to social media to react to his impressive play, although he continues to get mixed reviews after a lackluster shooting performance.
"17 points on 18 shots is horrific but he's improving nonetheless," one fan said.
"It seems so effortless to him now. Can we make an argument that he will be a huge impact on the lakers in the future?" another fan commented.
"I would like to see him shoot a little better than that but not a bad game overall," a fan said.
Of course, Bronny gets loads of attention because he is LeBron James' son, but the young Lakers guard continues to prove that he is a legitimate NBA talent and continues to improve his game.