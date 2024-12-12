NBA Fans React to Controversial Finish in Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup
In a defensive showdown, the Houston Rockets took down the Golden State Warriors 91-90 to advance to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semi-finals. Nobody shined in Wednesday's matchup outside of Rockets star Alperen Sengun who dropped 26 points and 11 rebounds, but the game was as exciting as any.
The Warriors have lost seven of their last nine, while the Rockets are on a hot streak to extend their record to 17-8 and leaped back into second place in the Western Conference. Golden State went into Wednesday's matchup with a 15-game win streak over the Rockets, but a controversial finish stopped the Warriors from extending the streak.
The Warriors were leading the Rockets 90-89 with less than ten seconds remaining when a loose ball sparked mayhem. First, the loose ball went out to Warriors guard Gary Payton II on the ground, when Rockets guard Fred VanVleet jumped on his back to contest. The ball then got poked out to Rockets guard Jalen Green, while Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga jumped down to fight for the ball, similarly to VanVleet.
A foul was not called on VanVleet, but was called on Kuminga. This chain of events completely wrecked the game for Golden State, as Jalen Green would knock down both free throws to secure the win.
Fans were not very pleased with the referees' decision at the end of the game, taking to social media to voice their frustrations.
Via @Dubs408: "A foul here is insane"
Via Brett Siegel: "Pure observations here: Gary Payton II gets the loose ball, Fred VanVleet dives on his back and grabs his shoulder — no foul. The ball gets loose again and Jalen Green gets it. Jonathan Kuminga dives on him and grabs his shoulder — foul."
Via Kevin O'Connor: "Such a horrendous foul call on the Warriors to end an awesome game. It’s a loose ball!! Of course there is contact."
The no-call on VanVleet into the foul call on Kuminga was certainly a questionable decision, but there is nothing the Warriors can do about it now. This is not the first time this season they have seemingly been screwed down the stretch by a poor call, but they have to stay resilient.
