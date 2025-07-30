NBA Fans React to Draymond Green's Nico Harrison Statement After Luka Doncic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a blockbuster move at the trade deadline by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. While the Lakers escaped the trade deadline with one of the best players in the NBA, the Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison were bashed for trading away their franchise superstar.
Harrison caught plenty of flak from around the league, especially the Mavericks' fanbase, for trading away Doncic, but the franchise seems to be turning in the right direction since the drastic decision.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently took to Threads (@money23green) to defend Nico Harrison after the Doncic trade.
"Does Luka have that same fire if not traded from Dallas? Nico can be right and his thinking and end up wrong in the end, because he doesn’t play the game and Luka is one of the greatest talents we have seen. But it doesn’t just mean s*** on Nico either," Green posted.
Many fans commented on Green's post to either agree with him or voice their opposing opinions.
"Luka essentially averaged a 30ppg triple double in Dallas. Was their best player on a conference finals team & a finals team. AND he’s 25 at the time of the trade. Nico could’ve been right in having issues w Luka but you don’t make that trade. Ever," one fan replied.
"It means he didn't have what it took to motivate a guy that obviously could be motivated," another fan said.
"Come on now. You can’t trade Luka for street clothes. It was such a bad trade and if the lottery wasn’t rigged it would have been historically bad," a fan commented.