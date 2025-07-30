Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Draymond Green's Nico Harrison Statement After Luka Doncic Trade

Warriors star Draymond Green got honest about Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and the Luka Doncic trade

Logan Struck

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the third quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the third quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers made a blockbuster move at the trade deadline by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. While the Lakers escaped the trade deadline with one of the best players in the NBA, the Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison were bashed for trading away their franchise superstar.

Harrison caught plenty of flak from around the league, especially the Mavericks' fanbase, for trading away Doncic, but the franchise seems to be turning in the right direction since the drastic decision.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently took to Threads (@money23green) to defend Nico Harrison after the Doncic trade.

"Does Luka have that same fire if not traded from Dallas? Nico can be right and his thinking and end up wrong in the end, because he doesn’t play the game and Luka is one of the greatest talents we have seen. But it doesn’t just mean s*** on Nico either," Green posted.

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks to the media at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Many fans commented on Green's post to either agree with him or voice their opposing opinions.

"Luka essentially averaged a 30ppg triple double in Dallas. Was their best player on a conference finals team & a finals team. AND he’s 25 at the time of the trade. Nico could’ve been right in having issues w Luka but you don’t make that trade. Ever," one fan replied.

"It means he didn't have what it took to motivate a guy that obviously could be motivated," another fan said.

"Come on now. You can’t trade Luka for street clothes. It was such a bad trade and if the lottery wasn’t rigged it would have been historically bad," a fan commented.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News