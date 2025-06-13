NBA Fans React to Exciting Jimmy Butler News
The Golden State Warriors made a splash trade this past season during the NBA's trade deadline when they acquired Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Doing so at a bargain, it came at the cost of uncertainty, with Butler having a rocky exit in Miami. However, the trade paid off for Golden State, as Butler led the team on a run that ended in the second round of the postseason.
Now, as Butler is set to turn 36 years old by the start of next season, the six-time All-Star is doing more than just spending his time hanging out with sports icons like Kylian Mbappe and Lando Norris. In fact, a new report reveals that Butler could be finding his way into becoming a professional team owner this offseason.
According to a report from The Athletic, Butler is reportedly involved in a group expected to make an offer to purchase a 43% stake in English Premier League club Crystal Palace. The London-based club locked up a Europa League spot for next season, as they trend upward. Seeing this news on Butler, fans took to social media to share their reactions.
"NBA is wild," one user commented.
"Bro got more money 🤑💰," a user added.
"so one of my favourite basket ballers ever is gonna own my club???? I might cry," a fan shared.
"Butler making moves beyond basketball," another user replied.
"Seems like he likes soccer more than basketball," a user said.
As can be seen by some of the reactions, fans are excited to see Butler putting his career earnings to use. To this point in his career, according to Spotrac, Butler has brought in $312 million in career earnings with $110 million to come in over the next two seasons.
However, Butler won't be a majority owner, but he'll get to be a new face behind the club's ownership.
