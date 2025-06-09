Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Exciting Steph Curry Hollywood News

Fans take to social media to react to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's exciting news regarding an upcoming movie

Austin Veazey

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during warmups against the Houston Rockets before the start of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during warmups against the Houston Rockets before the start of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is starting to dip his toes into new ventures, as it was announced on Monday that he would produce and be a voice actor in the upcoming animated film GOAT. The production is under Curry's company Unanimous Media, but will be directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette.

Sony Pictures Animation plans to release the film in theatres on February 13, 2026, timed with NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) prepares to play the Minnesota Timberwolves before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Some voice actors for the film include Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Caleb McLaughlin, Patton Oswalt, and Gabrielle Union.

It'll be the second film Curry's media production company has worked on, first releasing Stephen Curry: Underrated about his career at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, which A24 released. The company was originally launched with Erick Peyton in 2018, who is also a producer for the film. NBA fans reacted to the news throughout Wednesday.

"Stephen Curry getting into the movie scene... [eyeball emoji]" - @PxPaws

"anything involving Stephen, we will be there." - @SC30Better

"I thought Stephen Curry was gonna voice the main character in Goat. Caleb McLaughlin? Okay. Not bad. We’ll see how the voices perform in the film." - @OmniversePrime

According to Screen Daily, "GOAT follows Will, a small goat who gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play roarball – a high-intensity, full-contact sport dominated by the fiercest animals in the world. His teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their team, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport."

Related Articles

Big Report on Warriors, Lakers Free Agency Target

Steph Curry's Sister Reacts To Unfortunate Klay Thompson News

Jonathan Kuminga Disables Comments on Latest Posts Amid Warriors Trade Rumors

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News