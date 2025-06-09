NBA Fans React to Exciting Steph Curry Hollywood News
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is starting to dip his toes into new ventures, as it was announced on Monday that he would produce and be a voice actor in the upcoming animated film GOAT. The production is under Curry's company Unanimous Media, but will be directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette.
Sony Pictures Animation plans to release the film in theatres on February 13, 2026, timed with NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
Some voice actors for the film include Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Caleb McLaughlin, Patton Oswalt, and Gabrielle Union.
It'll be the second film Curry's media production company has worked on, first releasing Stephen Curry: Underrated about his career at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, which A24 released. The company was originally launched with Erick Peyton in 2018, who is also a producer for the film. NBA fans reacted to the news throughout Wednesday.
"Stephen Curry getting into the movie scene... [eyeball emoji]" - @PxPaws
"anything involving Stephen, we will be there." - @SC30Better
"I thought Stephen Curry was gonna voice the main character in Goat. Caleb McLaughlin? Okay. Not bad. We’ll see how the voices perform in the film." - @OmniversePrime
According to Screen Daily, "GOAT follows Will, a small goat who gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play roarball – a high-intensity, full-contact sport dominated by the fiercest animals in the world. His teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their team, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport."
