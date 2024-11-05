NBA Fans React to Jaylen Brown Injury News Before Warriors vs. Celtics
The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are facing off on Wednesday night in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. While these two teams look different from their Finals matchup two years ago, there are still the same core stars on both sides.
For the Warriors, it is the Steph Curry and Draymond Green duo that continues to lead the way, while the Celtics remain led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The reigning Finals MVP, Brown has missed the last two games with a hip flexor injury. Boston has won both of these games, but the wins have come over inferior opponents in the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.
Up against a Warriors team that is currently 6-1 on the season, the 7-1 Celtics have their work cut out for them. This is especially the case with Brown officially being ruled out for this game.
NBA fans have been reacting to this injury news.
Via @NetworkPicks1: "Tatum legacy game against Steve Kerr incoming"
Via @Willianplb7: "Tatum 40 points against Steve Kerr loading… 👀🔥"
Via @brandon_lirio22: "tatum 60 ball loading"
Via @tatumtapes: "Oh yeah Tatum 50 bomb"
Via @2Legit2Quit1734: "Bruh…. I wanted ALL THE WARRIORS SMOKE"
As these reactions show, many fans are expecting Tatum to have a big game. This is not only because his co-star is sidelined, but there is the Kerr dynamic after the Warriors head coach kept Tatum on the bench for much of Team USA’s gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France