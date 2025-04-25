Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler Injury News for Warriors-Rockets Game 3

Fans take to social media to react to Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler's injury news before Game 3 vs the Houston Rockets

Liam Willerup

Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) suffers an apparent injury during the first quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) suffers an apparent injury during the first quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors were able to steal a game from the Houston Rockets on their home floor and head back to San Francisco for games three and four, looking to defend their home court. While Golden State might boast the playoff experience advantage over the Rockets, they showed in Game 2 that they aren't a team that can be overlooked, especially with their physicality.

In terms of the main storyline heading into Game 3, it revolves around Warriors star Jimmy Butler and his status after leaving the first quarter of Game 2 with a pelvic contusion. Now, Butler's status has been officially revealed for Saturday's big game.

The team has announced that Butler is currently listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 3 with a pelvic contusion and a deep gluteal contusion. A positive sign to see that Butler isn't listed as doubtful or out, fans will be crossing their fingers hoping he can suit up. In addition, this news has caused fans across social media to react to the status reveal.

"Not ruled out 👀," one user replied.

"All we can do is pray," another user added.

"Rest him so he comes bck healthy in game 4," a fan suggested.

"questionable for game 3? that’s good news right," a fan commented.

"Speedy recovery Robin!!! @JimmyButler," a fan wished.

As can be seen by the reactions, fans are hoping for Butler's return, knowing just how much he means to this Golden State team. Golden State has suffered just eight losses this season in games Jimmy has played in, to go with 24 wins. Tip-off for Saturday's Game 3 is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

