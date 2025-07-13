NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler's Appearance With Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors' window to contend won't last for long, especially with their three star players all 35 years old or older. Therefore, the pressure is on for general manager Mike Dunleavy and the rest of the Warriors' front office to make some key additions to put them in a place to contend with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.
Regardless of what's going on in Golden State, the team's veterans are taking some time for themselves this offseason as they all enter a two-year window before their contracts expire. Draymond Green was recently spotted alongside LeBron James in Puerto Rico, while Jimmy Butler made a surprise visit out to Lake Tahoe.
With Steph Curry playing in the American Century Championship, Butler decided to make an appearance out in Lake Tahoe to show support for his star teammate. Butler has been everywhere and anywhere this offseason, and fans took some time to share their reactions to his latest appearance.
"BEST DUO ITL," one user shared.
"Love this," another user said.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," a user replied.
"Thats good," a fan added.
"I have no doubt this duo can win a championship with the right pieces around them," a fan boldly stated.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans were excited to see the duo linking up during the offseason. While some reactions, including fans commenting on the lack of offseason moves, others shared their confidence in the Butler-Curry duo going into next season.
