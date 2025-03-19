NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post After Warriors-Bucks
The Golden State Warriors took down the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, despite playing without superstar point guard Steph Curry.
With Curry sidelined, the Warriors needed their other stars to step up, and they did just that. Wednesday marked the first time Jimmy Butler played without Curry since getting traded to the Warriors, and he shined in his absence. Butler dropped a game-high 24 points with 10 assists and 8 rebounds, shooting 6-13 from the field and 11-11 from the charity stripe.
Butler's night was highlighted by an and-one three-pointer in the fourth quarter that led to a four-point play to give the Warriors a much-needed shot of momentum to close out the game.
After the win, Butler posted the highlight of his and-one three-pointer on X (formerly Twitter).
Via @JimmyButler: "4th quarter type ish @StephenCurry30 @Garydwayne @brandinpodziem2"
Many fans have commented and replied to Butler's post, showing support for the newest Warriors star as he helps take this team to the next level.
"bros been in SF 5 mins and is already a warriors legend😭," one fan said.
"15-2 since Jimmy arrived in the Bay, he's been the missing piece," another fan replied.
"JIMMY BUCKETS!!!" a fan said.
"Bro pointed at Steph 😭🔥," another fan commented.
In 17 games as a Warrior, Butler is averaging 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, becoming a focal point of the franchise and helping take Golden State into title contention.
