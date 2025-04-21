Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post After Warriors Defeat Rockets

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler got reactions from fans after posting the Game 1 victory.

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) react after Butler scores a basket during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors dominated throughout most of their Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets. On the road, the Warriors held the Rockets to just 85 points at the Toyota Center, while Golden State put up 95 of its own on 47.4% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler were the two stars for the Warriors last night. Curry had a game-high 31 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 12-for-19 from the field. Butler impressed in his postseason debut as a Warrior, putting up 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

Butler took to social media after the victory, posting pictures and highlights from Game 1. The former All-Star has embraced being in Golden State, emerging as a viable co-star to Curry.

The post drew reactions from fans on X, with comments ranging from memes to words of encouragement.

"Great game !!!! So happy you’re on the squad man," said one fan.

"I love you goat let’s get bring this championship home!!," said another Warriors fan.

"you changed this team bro! lets get this chip," said another fan.

The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in basketball since acquiring Butler at this year's trade deadline. Golden State finished the regular season 23-9, ranking top 10 in both offense and defense. He's averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists across 30 games, unlocking a completely different team.

The Warriors will have a chance to steal another game on the road, as they face the Rockets Tuesday night, before heading to the Chase Center for a two-game home stand.

