NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post After Warriors Make Playoffs
After weeks of battling in must-win games, the Golden State Warriors have officially made the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, facing off against the Houston Rockets in the first round.
It wasn't just Warriors fans who were excited; Jimmy Butler was as well. The Warriors star took to Instagram to post his excitement.
Via @jimmybutler: "once upon a time there was a seven seed… TO BE CONTINUED."
Butler's post sparked major excitement from Warriors fans, but also some resentment from Heat fans.
"PLAYOFFS JIMMY BUTLER HAS ARRIVED EARLY," said one excited fan.
"dont' wanna see batman and robin in the finals Warriors in 6," said another fan.
"Welcome to the Wild Wild West," said musician Breland.
"Hating from Miami," said one disgruntled Heat fan.
The seventh seed should be a great spot for the Golden State Warriors. The team starts their journey against a Houston Rockets team that they defeated 3-2 in the regular season series. They would then face off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.
There were some concerns about Butler's health as he headed into Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he put that all to rest when he put up 38 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets in Game 1 on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
