NBA Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga's Performance in Warriors-Wolves Game 2
The Golden State Warriors struggled mightily in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 117-93 on the road as the Timberwolves tied the series, 1-1. The Warriors stole Game 1, having control nearly the entire time, but it looked the exact opposite tonight against Minnesota.
Star point guard Stephen Curry was out tonight due to a hamstring injury, which opened up opportunities for the bench. Head coach Steve Kerr gave a total of 14 players an opportunity on the floor, including forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga put up an impressive 18 points and five rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting. He started the game shooting a perfect 8-for-8, but still managed to show his scoring prowess in just 26 minutes of action.
After the game, Kuminga talked about his confidence coming back, allowing him to have such a performance. NBA fans reacted to the 22-year-old's game.
"good for you JK," one fan replied.
"Yo, Kuminga’s got that swagger back! Confidence meter fully charged," another said.
Now in his fourth NBA season, Kuminga's minutes have fluctuated for most of the season. Averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the regular season, his playing time decreased significantly after Golden State acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline.
It's been hard for Kuminga to produce while sharing the floor with Butler, as the two struggled to space the floor. However, he had a big game tonight despite the loss, which could warrant more minutes in Game 3 as Curry continues to recover from his injury.
