NBA Fans React To Jonathan Kuminga's Performance in Warriors-Wolves Game 3
The Golden State Warriors may be without Steph Curry, but that doesn't mean the series is completely over. The Warriors saw Curry leave Game 1 early with a hamstring strain, but were still able to hold on to a win. Now, with Game 3 taking the series to San Francisco, the Warriors have the series tied up 1-1, but can't head back to Minnesota without another win.
Even though he was cut out of the rotation at one point, the Warriors have now looked to Jonathan Kuminga for some scoring with Curry on the sidelines. Coming off the bench in Game 3, Kuminga was impressive in contributing to the scoring efforts.
Kuminga finished Game 3 in a loss with 27 points, the team's second-leading scorer next to Jimmy Butler, who had 33 points. While an impressive scoring effort, Kuminga's play was littered with highlight reel plays, from defensive efforts to high-flying finishes.
Kuminga's future with the Warriors remains uncertain, but his recent play is certainly making him look more promising than he was toward the end of the season. Seeing his efforts, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.
"Jimmy and JK ballin'! Loving our defense!" one fan replied.
"HES PLAYING GREAT RN KEEP HIM IN KERR BIG MINUTES!!!!" another fan added.
"Toughhhhh," one fan shared.
"Sheshhhh. Jonathan Kuminga with the exclamation!!!‼️" a user commented.
While a great game from Kuminga, the Warriors will need more of this from him with Curry likely out until Game 6, according to recent reports. Game 4 will stay in San Francisco, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
