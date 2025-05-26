Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Viral Appearance At Chase Center

Current Washington Wizards guard and former Golden State Warrior Jordan Poole drew a reaction from fans with a recent appearance in San Francisco

Will Despart

Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) looks on during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) looks on during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Jordan Poole may have been traded from the Golden State Warriors nearly two years ago, but the Washington Wizards guard still gets out to the Bay Area when he gets a chance.

Poole, 25, recently appeared at the Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics game at the Chase Center in San Francisco this past Tuesday. Poole's appearance prompted plenty of online reactions from Warriors fans who would like to see him return.

"time to bring him back," one fan replied.

"Come back home brutha," another added.

Another fan replied with a GIF of Curry and Poole embracing during the 2022 NBA Finals, simply adding, "I miss him."

"my delusion thinkin him and Giannis coming to the Bay," one fan wrote.

"I’m not joking, I would sign and trade Kuminga for Jordan Poole," another fan added.

Another fan replied with a GIF of Anthony Davis dropping the mic at a postgame press conference, writing "Trade Dray for Poole."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) greets former teammate Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole
Dec 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) greets former teammate Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole following their game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Poole averaged 14.9 points per game across four seasons in Golden State, making 115 starts in 266 appearances with the franchise from 2019-2023. Since being traded to Washington ahead of the 2023-24 season, Poole has averaged 18.9 points per game.

Poole was a key contributor for the Warriors during the team's 2022 NBA Championship run, ranking third on the team in scoring that postseason, trailing only Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, at 17 points per game.

