NBA Fans React to Latest Golden State Warriors Injury News
The Golden State Warriors have been on a mission since the return from the All-Star Break in February, making their playoff case stronger than ever.
While many things can play a factor into this, including the addition of Jimmy Butler near the trade deadline, every player has had a significant role within the program.
The Warriors received some unfortunate news as point guard Gary Payton II tore a ligament in his left thumb and will be out indefinitely.
Fans have started to share their reactions on the news as the Warriors continue to push for a playoff spot that doesn’t require them to play in the play-in tournament prior to the beginning of the best-of-7 start to the playoffs.
One fan said, "Time for Jk to get his grove back with amped mins"
Another fan said, "GP II just can’t catch a break! Hope you get back soon brother"
"Huge blow to our team, he was playing amazing basketball," a fan said concerned.
Payton was averaging 6.6 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 59/33/71 from the field. He was a rotational piece for the Warriors throughout the season.
The Warriors will be back in action when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans in what was previously called the biggest game of the year by head coach Steve Kerr.
Related Articles
• Latest Report on Steph Curry's Injury Before Warriors-Heat
• Warriors Announce Official Signing of Former NBA Lottery Pick
• Doctor Reacts to Latest Steph Curry Injury Update
• Jimmy Butler Makes Honest Statement on Return to Miami