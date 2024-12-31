NBA Fans React to Latest Jimmy Butler to Warriors Trade Rumors
The Golden State Warriors have been heavily involved in the NBA trade rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. In pursuit of an established star who can help Steph Curry chase another championship, the Warriors have been linked to Butler and other potentially available players.
While Heat president Pat Riley has already publicly shut down the Butler trade rumors, comments from the six-time NBA All-Star do not exactly generate confidence in the idea he wants to stay put.
“That’s a good question,” Butler told reporters on Tuesday when asked if he wants to stay in Miami. “Who knows? I don't, but right now I'm here, so I'm going to make the most of it."
Despite the uncertainty around Miami’s willingness to deal Butler, a new report on Tuesday suggested Golden State remains interested.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: “Teams such as the Warriors, who’ve kept tabs on Butler since the summer, will continue to do so before the trade deadline.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this report on X.
“Warriors are Miamis best bet if they can get Kuminga,” a fan wrote.
“Pls Joe Lacob,” a Warriors fan added.
“I would take him over kuminga,” a fan commented.
“Jimmy going no where until summer,” a Heat fan said.
In some ways, Golden State is well positioned to land Butler if they do indeed want to make a trade with Miami. That said, the mixed signals coming out of Miami make it tough to get a read on the situation.
For now, it is being reported by Scotto that Golden State will continue to keep tabs on Butler ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'