Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Latest Jimmy Butler to Warriors Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat remain involved in NBA trade rumors.

Joey Linn

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.
Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have been heavily involved in the NBA trade rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. In pursuit of an established star who can help Steph Curry chase another championship, the Warriors have been linked to Butler and other potentially available players.

While Heat president Pat Riley has already publicly shut down the Butler trade rumors, comments from the six-time NBA All-Star do not exactly generate confidence in the idea he wants to stay put.

“That’s a good question,” Butler told reporters on Tuesday when asked if he wants to stay in Miami. “Who knows? I don't, but right now I'm here, so I'm going to make the most of it."

Despite the uncertainty around Miami’s willingness to deal Butler, a new report on Tuesday suggested Golden State remains interested.

Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: “Teams such as the Warriors, who’ve kept tabs on Butler since the summer, will continue to do so before the trade deadline.”

NBA fans have been reacting to this report on X.

“Warriors are Miamis best bet if they can get Kuminga,” a fan wrote. 

“Pls Joe Lacob,” a Warriors fan added.

“I would take him over kuminga,” a fan commented.

“Jimmy going no where until summer,” a Heat fan said. 

Jimmy Butler
Dec 12, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) stands on the court during a time out against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Kaseya Center. / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

In some ways, Golden State is well positioned to land Butler if they do indeed want to make a trade with Miami. That said, the mixed signals coming out of Miami make it tough to get a read on the situation.

For now, it is being reported by Scotto that Golden State will continue to keep tabs on Butler ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News