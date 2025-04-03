NBA Fans React to LeBron James' Post Before Lakers-Warriors
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for their Thursday showdown with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It's a massive matchup with great Western Conference implications.
Ahead of the game, James posted a photo on social media with the caption "I'm H.I.M."
LeBron was listening to and vibing with the track "H.I.M." by Eladio Carrion.
Lakers and Warriors fans were hyped up from LeBron's post.
"50 ball incoming sadly," wrote one Warriors fan.
A Lakers fan posted, "My glorious 👑 is locked in"
One fan believes that LeBron is so locked in that the Lakers are a lock to win, writing, "Lakers ML is a lock."
A few fans poked fun at LeBron and his habit of not always knowing the lyrics when he posts these videos. One wrote, "Bro MADE SURE not to try and sing the lyrics," with a crying laughing emoji.
Thursday will mark the final meeting of the season between the Lakers and the Warriors. The Lakers are 3-0 in the season matchup.
Both teams are battling for playoff positioning, with the Lakers sitting third in the West while the Warriors are fifth. Two and a half games separate the three through eight seeds in the conference.
The Warriors are coming off a 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Steph Curry had 52 points and 12 made threes in the contest. He added eight assists and ten rebounds. Draymond Green had a triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds.